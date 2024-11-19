Report – Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov in the works for Fight Night card in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1

Israel Adesanya is back!

According to a report from knockoutalerts on Instagram, a scrap between ‘The Last Stylebender’ and Nassourdine Imavov is in the works to headline the UFC’s second event in Saudi Arabia on February 1. MMAMania.com’s Alex Behunin confirmed that Adesanya vs. Imavov is the planned main event for the promotion’s return to Riyadh, though he noted that contracts have not yet been signed.

Adesanya will be coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his mixed martial arts career, suffering a decisive decision defeat against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 before falling in the fourth round against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305 in August.

The ‘Stylebender’ has competed in 12 straight UFC championship bouts dating back to April 2019. If his clash with Imavov does come to fruition, it will be Adesanya’s first non-title fight since a win over Anderson Silva at UFC 234.

Imavov gunning for the biggest win of his career against Israel Adesanya

Since a loss to Sean Strickland in January 2023, Imavov has been on a roll, scoring a trio of wins against Roman Dolidze, Jared Cannonier, and Brendan Allen. Overall, the ‘Russian Sniper’ is 15-4 in his mixed martial arts career and currently sits as the No. 5 ranked middleweight contender in the UFC.

A victory over Adesanya would undoubtedly be the biggest of his career, thrusting him toward the top of the contender’s list and setting the stage for his first shot at UFC gold.

