Israel Adesanya Has Classy Response To Kelvin Gastelum’s Statement

Israel Adesanya has a classy response to the statement Kelvin Gastelum issued on Monday morning. Adesanya has had a quick journey to becoming a champion under the UFC banner.

The newly-crowned interim UFC middleweight champion beat Kelvin Gastelum by decision in the co-headliner of the UFC 236 pay-per-view event. The show went down on Saturday night (April 13, 2019) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gastelum, who was the #1 contender heading into this fight, issued a statement about the loss. Adesanya saw the statement posted online and took to his official Twitter account.

He praised Gastelum for the fight that he brought to the Octagon. Adesanya also gave thanks to him for being a tough competitor. He wrote the following:

“It came down to the wire…we both put in on for the culture of fighting. You know me and I know you now, this is the fights movies are made of, that 5th round was some legendary shit. It was only possible cuz I had a man as tough as @KelvinGastelum to dance with. So thank you KG.”

So thank you KG https://t.co/3RZV19nuiu — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 15, 2019

Now, the plan is for Adesanya to challenge UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker for the title later this year.