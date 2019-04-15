Kelvin Gastelum Issues First Statement Following Israel Adesanya Loss

Despite a defeat in his first attempt for a title, Kelvin Gastelum took positives from his UFC 236 battle with Israel Adesanya.
Gastelum and Adesanya took part in a back-and-forth Fight of the Year candidate on Saturday night. The Mexican-American had the better start, but Adesanya later took control of the five-round encounter, dropping Gastelum multiple times.
“The Last Stylebender” eventually came out on top, winning the interim middleweight championship via unanimous decision and setting up a meeting with Robert Whittaker.
Gastelum was later transported to the hospital along with main event star Max Holloway, but took to Twitter on Sunday night to reflect on the loss.
Certainly not a bad way to take a defeat. And based on his performances at middleweight, one can expect Gastelum to remain in the title picture for years to come.
The only question is, who should he face next?