Kelvin Gastelum Issues First Statement Following Israel Adesanya Loss

Despite a defeat in his first attempt for a title, Kelvin Gastelum took positives from his UFC 236 battle with Israel Adesanya.

Gastelum and Adesanya took part in a back-and-forth Fight of the Year candidate on Saturday night. The Mexican-American had the better start, but Adesanya later took control of the five-round encounter, dropping Gastelum multiple times.

“The Last Stylebender” eventually came out on top, winning the interim middleweight championship via unanimous decision and setting up a meeting with Robert Whittaker.

Gastelum was later transported to the hospital along with main event star Max Holloway, but took to Twitter on Sunday night to reflect on the loss.

Can’t thank everyone enough for the love and support in the last 24 hrs! Gonna get my body and face healed up! I’ll only get better from this! God bless everyone. Mission 4 Gold continues!! — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 15, 2019

I left it all out there. @stylebender was the better man last night ! Congratulations to him. I know our paths will cross again! This set back as well as all my other setbacks have made me a better person and mixed martial artist. Im so excited for the future #OnAmission4Gold pic.twitter.com/HzU22GXyvg — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 15, 2019

Certainly not a bad way to take a defeat. And based on his performances at middleweight, one can expect Gastelum to remain in the title picture for years to come.

The only question is, who should he face next?