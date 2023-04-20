Undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has been criticized by past-opponent, former titleholder, Robert Whittaker for “holding a grudge” against the son of former champion, Alex Pereira at UFC 287 – after the City Kickboxing staple pointed a mocking celebration in search of Alessandro Pereira.

Adesanya, the current undisputed middleweight champion and two-time titleholder under the banner of the organization, headlined UFC 287 earlier this month in a title rematch against Pereira – reclaiming the title with a thunderous second round KO win over the Brazilian.

Landing his first victory over Pereira as part of their four-fight series throughout their kickboxing and mixed martial arts careers, Israel Adesanya rallied from a first round deficit against the Sao Paulo native – turning in a devastating second round knockout win over Pereira in Miami, Florida.

Israel Adesanya has been slammed by former-foe, Robert Whittaker

Confirming his pointed celebration was aimed at Alessandro Pereira, critics – including former undisputed middleweight champion, Whittaker hit out at Adesanya for holding a grudge against the teenager.

“The bit with (Alex) Pereira’s son was a bit petty,” Robert Whittaker told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “He (Israel Adesanya) said it himself, he’s a petty dude – but, dude, you can’t hold a grudge on five-year-olds. If I held a grudge with every five-year-old that p*ssed me off, I’d be fighting for the next 40 years of my life.”

“To everyone listening and watching, that doesn’t make it a good thing,” Whittaker explained. “Don’t get confused, just because he does it and admits it like a champ, doesn’t mean it’s a good thing – don’t be petty. Can I just clarify something? He said he’s petty – he admitted it with such energy.”

Calling for a third championship fight with the Nigerian-Kiwi off the back of UFC 287 – Whittaker claims to have taken inspiration from the former’s title victory and redemption against Pereira, claiming he will only himself need three chances to hand Adesanya his second middleweight loss in professional mixed martial arts.