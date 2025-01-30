With Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imamov are set to fight on February 1st in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at UFC Fight Night 250. The former two-time middleweight champion will be looking to get back in the win column. Now on a two-fight losing streak to the likes of former champion Sean Strickland and the current South African champion in Dricus Du Plessis. The former middleweight king is looking to make a statement, that he is still a contender in the division he ruled over for a long time. However, his opponent in this exchange is no easy match-up for “The Last Stylebender.”

Nassourdine Imamov

Nassourdine Imamov in the past year has been very successful in his own right. With him going on a 3-fight win streak in 2024, and is now looking to start off 2025 with a bang. As the Frenchman will be looking to get a career highlight won over one the greatest middleweights in UFC history. Since switching trainers, Nassourdine Imamov has seemingly transformed from his kickboxing-reliant style to a full-blown mixed martial artist after his loss to Sean Strickland in 2023. Absolutely revamping his style and being able to win at the highest level of the division.

Israel Adesanya’s decline and Nassourdine Imamov’s rise

With the former champion on a two-fight losing streak, many are questioning if Israel Adesanya is still championship level, and a win over a surging prospect in Nassourdive Imamov will be sure to silence the many critics he has amassed over his illustrious career. Especially a young prospect most known for his excellent striking prowess. However, a fighter like Nassourdine Imamov is no one to overlook and the former is definitely not doing that. As he sees himself as the older veteran now facing down a young fighter looking to gain fame off his head

“I feel like the guy, like the old dog. And then there’s the young guys coming up trying to prove themselves, so it’s my job to send them back down and let them know I’m still here.”

The former champ Israel Adesanya said in his press conference about his upcoming bout

However, the currently ranked #5 in the division Nassourdine Imavov is looking to take the scalp of the former champion with vicious intent. As his previous showings have been far more aggressive and technical. Such as his brutal finish of the title challenger Jared Cannonier, despite the controversial stoppage. Then going to win in an intelligent fashion against fellow rising star and ranked contender in Brendan Allen. In a bout where Imamov would face great adversity in the first round, but would come to out-grapple and outwork Brendan Allen in the latter half of the fight.

Showing great improvements in grappling skill, his fight IQ, and overall becoming a better mixed martial artist and not just relying on his obvious strength. Israel Adesanya’s high-level kickboxing is a problem for anyone in the division.

However despite Nassourdine Imamov’s rise and Israel Adesanya’s decline in the rankings. The betting odds still have the former champion as a slight favorite to defeat Imamov.