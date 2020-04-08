Israel Adesanya Felt Bad For Jon Jones Despite Joking About Latest Arrest

Spread the word!













Israel Adesanya says he felt bad for Jon Jones after his latest arrest despite poking fun at the light-heavyweight champion online.

Jones was arrested in the early hours of March 26 for driving while intoxicated and negligent use of a firearm. He later entered a plea deal which will see him avoid jail time and instead undergo house arrest and community service.

Speaking to ESPN middleweight champion Adesanya who has an ongoing rivalry with Jones says despite posting memes about the incident he was trying to avoid kicking ‘Bones’ too hard while he is down.

“I did put some memes up because you have to give the people what they want, but at the end of the day, there’s some stuff that I said privately to my people that’s not gonna go out. Some stuff that meme-worthy wasn’t really kosher, even for my code.”

“He’s a young black man at the top of his game and he’s throwing it all away,” Adesanya said. “A lot of what DC said, same thing. Like, I felt bad for him when I watched the body cam footage as well. At the end, when he was just sobbing, I felt bad for him. Because I can imagine myself in that position. And I even bet you in the back of the squad car, he’s thinking, ‘F*ck, Israel’s gonna have a lot of material with this one.’ I bet you. I swear to God. But, like I said, a lot of it’s never going to see the light of day because it’s funny for me but at the same time I feel sad to see a young, black, skinny [expletive] who wishes he had the career at the beginning like I am right now, and he’s just throwing it all away. So I’ve taken lessons from watching a guy like him pave the way, if you will, and I won’t repeat the same mistakes. I’ll make my own. Sex tape dropping 2020! Get ready.”

While many believe Jones got off lighly with house arrest Adesanya thinks the 205lb great will not be in a good place right now. “Nah, he’s gonna suffer. I feel bad. Put it this way, I wouldn’t want to be in a house with him right now. That’s just all I’ll say.”

“I said it in one of my posts about quarantine, like staying strong because a lot of people spend time with their families and realize they don’t like them, and a lot of people fix their relationship with their spouses, with their fathers, with their mothers, whatever, and I just feel like something like that happen in my household would just dampen the whole atmosphere. It just sucks. It sucks to be him.” (Transcribed by MMAFighting)

