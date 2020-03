Spread the word!













UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones has again found himself in trouble with the law.

The 32-year-old was found intoxicated behind the wheel at the scene were gunshots had been reported.

This is the third time Jones has been involved in some type of motor vehicle incident which has ended in his arrest.

The news broke yesterday evening and professional fighters were quick to react on Twitter.

Come on Jon, you have to find more clever way to hide from me than a jail ;). — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) March 26, 2020

I think UFCs 205 div needs a new champ! ( One thats not forever in trouble!)

I think me and Reyes deserve to fight for that belt! @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @ufc @DomReyes @UFCBrasil @Alexdavismma @espnmma — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) March 26, 2020

So sad the modern world is all about hype!

Now many people starting to insult Jon Jones without knowing his real situation!

Fighting on the same card , I could see he is kind and noble man !

Him being in all that difficult times – he will be back Stronger ! 💪🏻 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) March 26, 2020

Leave Morgan outta this one ol’ buddy ol’ pal. pic.twitter.com/bvhyvYAN9J — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 27, 2020

For the life of me I can’t figure out why he doesn’t hire a buddy and pay him $50k a year to be his driver https://t.co/VcTyztKiVG — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 26, 2020

This guy again 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ WOW guess what nothing gonna happens again! Wow what a shame! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 26, 2020

See, there’s no need to panic. The world’s still perfectly normal. https://t.co/YuWyN0MukI — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 26, 2020

don’t send him to jail he won’t learn his lesson, lock him in a cage with me instead. https://t.co/W1Gp6PrVR3 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 26, 2020

Not even the corona virus can keep, Bill fuckin cosby Jones off of the streets of abq during this global pandemic!! What a bitch! THE FAKEST FUCK EVER!!! Fake ass supporters & followers too 🖕🏼⚔️ #realburque — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) March 26, 2020