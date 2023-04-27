Undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has pointed a stark warning in the direction of division contender, Dricus du Plessis – claiming he will beat the South African “until he’s black” as the war of words between the two continue to heat up.

Adesanya, a two-time undisputed middleweight champion under the promotion’s banner, headlined UFC 287 earlier this month, handing four-time combat sports opponent, Alex Pereira a thunderous second round knockout to reclaim his middleweight title.

As for du Plessis, the former KSW and EFC middleweight champion has been sidelined sinee March, landing a second round corner’s stoppage TKO win over common-foe, Derek Brunson.

Slated to return to the Octagon at UFC 290 in July during International Fight Week, du Plessis takes on soon-to-be common-foe, former champion, Robert Whittaker in an official middleweight championship-eliminator.

Israel Adesanya hits out at Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC 290

Making his feelings known about his interest in fighting du Plessis in his first attempted title defense as part of his second middleweight title reign next, Adesanya fired multiple barbs in the direction of the Pethora native.

“He’s (Dricus du Plessis) created division,” Israel Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “This is not the time for that sh*t. You could have definitely got the fight without talking all that sh*t. Well, be careful what you wish for. You got what you want. He’s next. I’m going to f*cking beat him until he’s black.”

“I’m going to f*cking take him to school, in the Octagon, and on history,” Israel Adesanya explained. “What he’s doing is creating divide. You can’t not know your history – I have never questioned him as an African, because yeah, you were born in Africa. South Africa. Of course, you’re an African. I have never questioned that. But who the f*ck is this cracker to tell me who the f*ck I am? Who the f*ck Kamaru (Usman) is, who the f*ck (Francis) Ngannou is? I’m like, are you dumb? As a product of colonization, you’re trying to tell me who the f*ck I am. You can take the boy out of Africa, but you can never take Africa out of the boy.”