Israel Adesanya Destroys Robert Whittaker – UFC 243 Results

Finally, in our main event of UFC 243, Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya unify their UFC middleweight titles.

Round 1:

Adesanya with a nice jab. Whittaker is having trouble getting inside and working with the range. Adesanya steps in with a shot and they temporarily clinch. Whittaker lands a nice hook. A nice lead hook connects for Whittaker, and he follows up with a kick to the body. Adesanya has had some powerful head kicks of his just blocked. A bit shot from Adesanya knocks Whittaker down badly, but he’ saved by the horn. If there was any more time left, the fight would’ve surely been stopped.

Round 2:

A big hook from Whittaker as he lunges in. A nice jab from Whittaker. A nice lead hook for Whittaker again. Adesanya connects on a hook that wobbles Whittaker a bit. A head kick from Adesanya is blocked but just wobbles Whittaker. Now Adesanya senses he’s in trouble and is picking up the volume. Some body attacks from Adesanya and Whittaker comes forward. A nice head kick from Whittaker lands. A big shot from Adesanya wobbles Whittaker badly. He jumps on for the ground-and-pound, but the referee has seen enough.

Official Result: Israel Adesanya def. Robert Whittaker via R2 KO (punches, 3:33)