UFC 243 Results: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be providing you with live UFC 243 results throughout the night. The card goes down from the Marvel Stadium today (Sat. October 5, 2019) in Melbourne, Australia.

In the main event of the night, undisputed middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will take on interim champion Israel Adesanya. The pair of strikers will be part of the biggest fight in Australian history, and likely, one of the biggest in the history of the entire Las Vegas-based promotion. The co-main event will feature lightweights Al Iaquinta and Dan Hooker settling their beef as well.

Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC 243 results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us throughout the night on Twitter @LowKick_MMA:

UFC 243 Results

Main Card (PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker

Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivak

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivak Welterweight: Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima

Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Rostem Akman

Jake Matthews vs. Rostem Akman Welterweight: Callan Potter vs. Maki Pitolo

Callan Potter vs. Maki Pitolo Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Brad Riddell

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Brad Riddell Featherweight: Megan Anderson vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:45 p.m. ET)

Catchweight (128 pounds): Nadia Kassem vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Nadia Kassem vs. Ji Yeon Kim Catchweight (137 pounds): Khalid Taha vs. Bruno Silva

**LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC 243 begins at 6:45 p.m. ET/Keep refreshing for live results** If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!