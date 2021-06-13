And Still. Now sitting at 2-0 against Marvin Vettori, UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has now scored his third successful defence of the gold, via a largely one-sided unanimous decision win in the main event of UFC 263.

No glove touch to start things off. Adesanya begins lacing Vettori’s lead right leg with a couple of notable calf kicks early, circling on the fence. Vettori then returns fire with two of his own. Catching another leg kick attempt, Vettori takes Adesanya down with three minutes and change to work. Adesanya manages to scramble back to his feet at the fence and then breaks away.

Tremendous head movement from Adesanya gets him out of danger, not without eating at least one shot though. Nice uppercut from Vettori as the round comes to a close. 10-9 Adesanya.

Adesanya begins the second chopping away at that lead leg again, and mixes it up high with a kick. Fantastic takedown defence from Adesanya as he lands a flurry of elbows as the challenger attempts to score a double-leg at the fence. Another round in the books for the titleholder. 20-18.

Great start to the third round for Vettori who lands his second successful takedown inside the opening half a minute of the frame, assuming half guard. Scrambling and threatening with a rear-naked choke, Vettori almost got underneath the neck, however, Adesanya defended well. Vettori suffers a nasty eye poke on the way back up.

Vettori eats a slew of leg kicks, one which plays particular havoc, resulting in a slip, and he eats an uppercut on his way back to his feet. Inadvertent groin strike from Adesanya with a stray kick results in a stoppage in the action before the end of the third round. 30-27 for Adesanya.

A third successful takedown for Vettori, who is almost immediately swept by Adesanya who calls him back to a standing position. The Italian finds some success with a right and then left at the Octagon fence. Another round for Adesanya, who defends another takedown at the fence. 40-36.

Vettori again rushes forward to the Octagon fence in pursuit of another takedown, however, Adesanya’s takedown defence is up to the task yet again. Tremendous takedown defence again from City Kickboxing mainstay, Adesanya — posting on route to another takedown knockback. Decision win incoming for Adesanya.

