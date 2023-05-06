Israel Adesanya congratulated Demetrious Johnson for his successful defense of the ONE flyweight world championship Friday night at ONE Fight Night 10.

‘Mighty Mouse’ returned to the ONE Circle for a highly anticipated trilogy bout with division rival and eight-time titleholder Adriano Moraes. After 25-minutes of action, Johnson was announced as the winner via unanimous decision. While the contest didn’t deliver the highlight reel knockouts that made their first two meetings so iconic, Johnson’s skills were on full display en route to a decisive world title defense.

Following Demetrious Johnson’s win, ‘The Last Stylebender’ took to Twitter, congratulating the multi-time world champion while simultaneously taking a friendly jab at the general consensus flyweight GOAT.

“A true master of the arts,” Adesanya tweeted. “Blessed to have witnessed him from the blue cage to the big stage!! Closing the show in spectacular fashion…or not lol. The All Mighty Mouse!!”

A true master of the arts. 🤌🏾✨

Blessed to have witnessed him from the blue cage to the big stage!! Closing the show in spectacular fashion…or not lol. The All Mighty Mouse!! pic.twitter.com/PkWuinsWE2 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 6, 2023

Will Demetrious Johnson Walk Away After His ONE Fight Night 10 Title Defense?

Demetrious Johnson scored his 25th career win with the victory over Adriano Moraes. Traded from the UFC in exchange for former ONE world champion Ben Askren in 2018, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has amassed a 6-1 record inside the ONE Circle, his only loss coming against Moraes in their ONE on TNT 1 meeting in 2021.

Going into the bout, speculation ran rampant that it could be Johnson’s final fight before hanging up his gloves for good. Speaking with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson following the match, ‘Mighty Mouse’ was non-committal one way or another regarding his retirement, saying that he would need to discuss things with his wife before making any rash decisions.

Following his win, Johnson engaged in a face off with Kairat Akhmetov, the No. 2 ranked flyweight contender in ONE Championship. Earlier in the evening, Akhmetov earned a dominant unanimous decision victory over Australian striker Reece McLaren to solidify his spot at the next man in line for DJ’s 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.