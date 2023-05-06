Former UFC flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson has closed the chapter on his trilogy of fights with Brazilian maestro, Adriano Moraes in the winning corner again, landing a unanimous decision victory over the former ONE Championship titleholder in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 in Broomfield, Colorado.

Johnson, who had suffered his first-ever knockout loss in the sport of mixed martial arts against Moraes courtesy of a stunning knee knockout defeat back in April 2021, managed to return to the favor to Moraes in an immediate title rematch last August — turning in his own highlight-reel knee KO victory.

And returning to the Chatri Sityodtong-led promotion tonight in the United States debut for ONE Championship, clinch work and counter striking proved to the name of the game for Kentucky veteran, Demetrious Johnson, who prevailed with a unanimous decision victory against Moraes to nab the pair’s trilogy title rubber-match.

Linked with a retirement from professional mixed martial arts following tonight’s headliner with Moraes regardless of result, Johnson, who failed to make clear his future intentions in the immediate aftermath of ONE Fight Night 10, called for more money, however following the night’s curtain closer.

Below, catch the highlights from Demetrious Johnson’s decision win over Adriano Moraes

The ice spill strikes back! 🧊 @MightyMouse



Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 10!



LIVE NOW | #ONEFightNight10

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch LIVE on Prime 👉 https://t.co/1NTfXfMip4

🧑‍💻 Join the conversation 👉 #ONEFightNight10

🌍 Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries… pic.twitter.com/EdaNpJbHu8 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) May 6, 2023

“Mighty Mouse” got some AIR on that knee ✈️ @MightyMouse



Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 10!



LIVE NOW | #ONEFightNight10

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch LIVE on Prime 👉 https://t.co/1NTfXfMip4

🧑‍💻 Join the conversation 👉 #ONEFightNight10

🌍 Live TV broadcast in… pic.twitter.com/twgaULnRAT — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) May 6, 2023

Will we see this fight next for Demetrious Johnson? “SHOW ME THE MONEY!!” he says #ONEFightNight10 pic.twitter.com/4Ax6o15j68 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) May 6, 2023