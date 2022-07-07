After initially sharing some frank thoughts on a lacklustre UFC 276 performance from promotional middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya at last weekend’s T-Mobile Arena event, Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic Park front man, Chris Pratt has retracted his comments, criticizing the 185lbs champion.

Pratt, who attended UFC 276 during International Fight Week – was pictured seated Octagon-side from the opening fight of the night; a bantamweight clash between Jessica-Rose Clark, and Julija Stoliarenko.

Sharing his thoughts on defending middleweight champion, Adesanya’s rather one-sided, yet uneventful unanimous decision win over challenger, Jared Cannonier, Pratt claimed that he was less than impressed with the Nigerian-Kiwi’s performance, urging him to bank on pre-fight talk of a finish.

“I’m gonna say this as humbly as I can, as a guy who never stepped in the Octagon, I don’t know this game, I’m just an actor,” Chris Pratt said. “But I’m not a fan, man. I’m not a fan of coming out, like, all that talk and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter.”

“I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Cash on that.’” Chris Pratt explained. “You’ve got to cash that promise of being so badass. If I bet with my money, I would bet (Israel) Adesanya would’ve done something like that. But I was hoping to see (Jared) Cannonier make it.”

Responding to Pratt’s comments, Adesanya shared footage of the actor, claiming that he was “the man”, and that Pratt was “just some fan”.

“Good morning,” Israel Adesanya tweeted. (Smiling face emoji) I’m the man. You’re just some fan.”

Reacting to Adesanya’s comments with a reply, Pratt agreed that he himself would take umbrage with criticism of his own work, labelling himself a “hypocrite”.

“You’re right,” Chris Pratt tweeted in response to Israel Adesanya. “I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work – having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. (praying hands emoji) (love heart emoji)”

Israel Adesanya is expected to fight Alex Pereira in a middleweight title fight next

Successfully defending his undisputed middleweight crown for the fifth consecutive occasion in his win against Cannonier, Adesanya is widely expected to face the #6 ranked, Alex Pereira next.