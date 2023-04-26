Israel Adesanya has called for the award of ‘Best MMA Fighter’ of the year ahead of this summer’s ESPN ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada – off the back of his UFC 287 knockout win over Alex Pereira earlier this month.

Adesanya, now a two-time undisputed middleweight champion under the promotion’s banner, managed to reclaim his championship at UFC 287 earlier this month, stopping the above-mentioned, Pereira with a stunning second round knockout victory in Miami, Florida.

The win propelled Adesanya back to the winner’s enclosure for the first time in his middleweight tenure in mixed martial arts, having dropped the middleweight crown to Pereira at UFC 282 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden in a shocking fifth round standing TKO.

Israel Adesanya calls for summer ESPY award

Expected to make an Octagon return at a pay-per-view event in Sydney, Australia against either Robert Whittaker or Dricus du Plessis next – Adesanya has called for the ‘Best MMA Fighter’ of the year award at this summer’s ‘ESPYs’ event in ‘Sin City’.

“ESPY 2023!” Israel Adesanya tweeted, accompanied by a message exchange were he called for nomitations for Comeback of the Year, Knockout of the year, and Fighter of the Year awards to boot.”

During his initial reign as undisputed middleweight champion under the UFC banner, Adesanya successfully defended his title in victories over Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker, and Jared Cannonier.



In his sole other professional loss, Adesanya dropped a unanimous decision loss against former light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz in an unsuccessful championship pursuit.



Furthermore, off the back of Adesanya’s title win over Pereira in the ‘Sunshine State’, Blachowicz offered to make the cut to the middleweight limit – offering Adesanya the opportunity to avenge his first career loss.