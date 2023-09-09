Israel Adesanya has issued a stark warning to incoming title challenger, Sean Strickland at UFC 293 tonight, claiming he will break the jaw of the Covina native if he elects to flap his gums in their undisputed middleweight title fight.

Adesanya, who headlines tonight’s Sydney, Australia pay-per-view card against the streaking middleweight challenger, Strickland, attempts to kick off his second reign atop the division with a successful title defense, having reclaimed the title from common-foe, Alex Pereira back in April with a massive second round KO victory in Miami, Florida.

As for Strickland, the hugely-outspoken contender managed to land his first title challenge under the banner of the promotion back in July, stopping German challenger, Absupiyan Magomedov with a massive second round TKO win at the UFC Apex facility earlier this summer.

Jarring at Adesanya throughout fight week ahead of their massive title showdown ‘Down Under’ – Strickland even went as far as accusing Adesanya of foul play and called for PETA to investigate footage of the City Kickboxing staple spitting food into his dog’s mouth, and touching him inappropriately.

Israel Adesanya promises to break Sean Strickland’s jaw at UFC 293

However, according to Adesanya, the Californian will find himself with a fractured jaw if he attempts to speak with him throughout their exchanges inside the Octagon.

“I’m gonna break his (Sean Strickland) jaw if he keeps talking to me while we’re in there [the Octagon],” Israel Adesanya told TMZ during a recent interview. “If you keep talking, you never know where the shot’s coming.”

“For me, honestly, he got the passport, the fight, out of the country for the first time, seeing the world, wants to be a f*cking hillbilly, he should thank me,” Israel Adesanya continued. (Transcribed by MMA News)

