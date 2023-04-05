Set to be without champion-branded shorts for the first time in his Octagon tenure since April 2019, former undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya will sport blue compression shorts for his upcoming UFC 287 title rematch with Alex Pereira this weekend.

Adesanya, a former undisputed and interim middleweight champion under the banner of the UFC, most recently headlined UFC 281 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden – sporting green and gold trimmed champion compression shorts.

Suffering his first loss at the middleweight limit in his professional mixed martial arts career, the Nigerian-Kiwi striker had established a healthy lead on all three judge’s scorecards heading into his fifth and final round battle with Pereira.

However, with just minutes remaining in the last frame, the City Kickboxing staple dropped a standing TKO loss to former two-division GLORY Kickboxing champion, Pereira at the Octagon fenc – losing his undisputed middleweight throne.

Israel Adesanya slated to sport blue shorts during UFC 287 title fight

Appearing for his photo opportunities today in Miami, Florida – Adesanya will be sporting blue compression shorts for his UFC 287 title challenge with Pereira – with the Brazilian donning black and gold befitting a champion for the first time in his UFC stint.

“Stylebender’s (Israel Adesanya) going blue for #UFC287!” UFC tweeted.

Supremely confident ahead of his UFC 287 title fight rematch with Pereira this Saturday in the ‘Sunshine State’, Adesanya claimed, however, that he was surprised to learn that he was the betting favorite following his TKO loss to Pereira last year.

Maintaining his aim to defeat the Brazilian and secure his first victory over the Sao Paulo native over the course of their combat sports careers, Adesanya explained how he planned to defeat Pereira before moving on to other opponents in his next Octagon walk.