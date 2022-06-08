Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Ahead of his UFC middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on July 2. – reigning division best, Israel Adesanya almost landed a wayward wheel kick attempt to the back of his coach’s head during training – immediately apologizing for the almost disastrous land. 

Israel Adesanya, the current middleweight champion, is slated to headline UFC 276 on July 2. during International Fight Week, tackling the #2 ranked division contender, Jared Cannonier at the T-Mobile Arena – attempting to land his fifth successful title defense.

Headlining UFC 271 back in February at the Toyota Center, Adesanya, a staple of City Kickboxing in New Zealand, managed to successfully land a second career victory against two-time foe, former titleholder, Robert Whittaker.

Sharing an insight into his training camp ahead of his summer return at UFC 276, Adesanya managed to capture footage of himself almost landing a wheel kick to the back of his coach’s head during a demonstration of the technique – before gasping and exclaiming, “F*ck, my bad,” Israel Adesanya said.  

The kick attempt, which missed as Adesanya’s coach ducked, would have most certainly landed clean on the back of the trainer’s head – drew gasps from the duo, with the pair bumping fists following the almost catastrophic mishap.

Israel Adesanya has a varied future at both middleweight and light heavyweight

Linked with a light heavyweight division return following a title challenge loss to former titleholder, Jan Blachowicz in March of last year – Adesanya has also been tied to a potential fight against former kickboxing foe, Alex Pereira.

The Brazilian, who is scheduled to feature at UFC 276 beneath Adesanya’s title outing against Cannonier, Pereira, a former two-weight GLORY Kickboxing champion, takes on the surging, Sean Strickland in a potential title-eliminator. 

Before his victory over Whittaker back in February, Adesanya defeated the trio of Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa, and promotional alum, Yoel Romero during his reign as middleweight best. 

