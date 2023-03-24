Former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya maintains that despite finding himself on the losing side of proceedings against current division titleholder, Alex Pereira across professional combat sports – he has the tools to defeat the Brazilian berserker.

Adesanya, the current #1 ranked division contender, returns to the Octagon at UFC 287 next month against Pereira in an immediate championship rematch, following their November showdown at Madison Square Garden last year.

Headlining in New York City, Adesanya suffered an eventual fifth round standing TKO loss against Sao Paulo striker, Pereira, dropping his first professional loss at the middleweight limit in mixed martial arts – as well as his undisputed crown.

Israel Adesanya maintains he has the tools to defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 287

Rematching the former GLORY Kickboxing duel-weight champion in Miami, Florida in the opening week of April, City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya, who claimed previously how he needed to land at least one win over Pereira before calling time on his career – maintained he has the ability to sway the tide and defeat the latter at UFC 287.

“I have nothing to lose – that’s the best thing,” Israel Adesanya said on The Rock. “Like I said, I have nothing to lose, the worst has already happened. So, it’s like, what’s he (Alex Pereira) gonna do again – the worst has already happened.”

“I’ll tell you one thing, I know how to beat this guy,” Israel Adesanya continued. “I know in my heart I know – he know’s I know how to beat him. That’s the thing.”

Earlier this month, Pereira – who has already begun cutting weight for next month’s title showdown, alluded to the passing of Adesanya at the UFC 287 pay-per-view event, posting a video on social media – accompanied by the Nigerian-Kiwi’s date of birth, and assumed date of death.