Alex Pereira backs Israel Adesanya to win title fight in return at UFC 305: ‘He has a beautiful story’

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has wished his four-fight opponent, Israel Adesanya luck in his title fight at UFC 305 next month in Australia, claiming he hopes the former middleweight champion wins the title in his fight with Dricus du Plessis.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the incumbent light heavyweight gold holder, has twice faced Adesanya in both Kickboxing and mixed martial arts – establishing a 3-1 record against the City Kickboxing star during their respective combat sports careers.

And minting himself as the undisputed middleweight gold holder back in 2022, Pereira handed Adesanya his first loss at 185lbs with a stunning, come-from-behind knockout win at Madison Square Garden in their title clash.

Most recently headlining UFC 303 at the end of last month, Pereira turned in the second successful defense of his light heavyweight crown with a blistering second round high-kick knockout win over two-time foe, Jiri Prochazka.

Alex Pereira hopes Israel Adesanya wins title at UFC 305

And ahead of Adesanya’s title charge at UFC 305 next month ‘Downunder’, Pereira has wished his former opponent well, claiming he has a “beautiful story” in combat sports.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“I don’t think he (Israel Adesanya) loses this fight [against Dricus du Plessis],” Alex Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “I hope he wins because he has a beautiful story. I think he has to continue his story. He isn’t a young guy. He talked a little about wanting to stop [fighting]. I think he has that in mind, I think he should continue his plans. I don’t think he finished his plans, I don’t know if he finished them he would of stopped, so if he is still there he still has a dream. I don’t know.”

“… I’m here supporting him,” Alex Pereira continued. “I already fought him, I’m not going to say he should lose. I’m not mad at him, no grudges. Like I said, if one day it’s possible to train with him exchanging knowledge.”

What are your thoughts on Alex Pereira’s rivalry with Israel Adesanya?