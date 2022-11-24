Ali Abdelaziz touts client Islam Makhachev as potential future three weight UFC champion

Dominance MMA leader and prominent mixed martial arts manager, Ali Abdelaziz has touted his client, reigning UFC lightweight champion, Israel Makhachev as a potential future three-weight Octagon titleholder, claiming he would defeat welterweight best, Leon Edwards, as well as middleweight champion, Alex Pereira if afforded the opportunity.

Clinching the vacant UFC lightweight title last month in Abu Dhabi, UAE – Makhachev defeated former lightweight best, Charles Oliveira with a second round arm-triangle choke on ‘Fight Island’.

Already booked for his first title defense atop the lightweight pile, Makhachkala native, Makhachev is set to headline UFC 284 in February in the promotion’s return to Perth, Australia – headlining against featherweight best, Alexander Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev has been touted to become a three-weight UFC champion

And amid his dominant run through the lightweight ranks, Makhachev has been tipped to add not just one, but two championships to his trophy cabinet during his time with the UFC.

“Islam (Makachev), I can see him becoming a three-division champion, I really do,” Ali Abdelaziz told John Morgan. “You tell me Islam Makhachev, he cannot beat Leon Edwards right now? He can. You tell me Islam Makhachev can’t beat Alex Pereira? No, he can. Islam Makhachev can be a three-division champion.”

Headlining UFC 277 back in July, the above-mentioned, Edwards stopped then-champion, Kamaru Usman with a fifth round high-kick knockout in the pair’s rematch – rallying to win the crown.

For Pereira, the Sao Paulo native managed to scoop the undisputed middleweight crown with a stunning fifth round standing TKO knockout over former kickboxing rival, Israel Adesanya earlier this month at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.

As part of his eye-catching winning run at lightweight, Makhachev has landed consecutive victories over the likes of Bobby Green, Drew Dober, Dan Hooker, Thiago Moises, Davi Ramos, and Arman Tsarukyan.