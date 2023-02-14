Islam Makhachev management team denies Dan Hooker cheating allegations: “The guy is a loser.”

Representatives of reigning UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev have branded Dan Hooker’s accusations of cheating as untrue.

Following the UFC 284 main event between Islam Makhahev and Alexander Volkanovski, potential news emerged that could sully the fight – which was ultimately an excellent bout.

Following Makhachev’s first successful defense of his 155lb title, friend and teammate of Volkanovski, Dan Hooker, accused Makhachev of cheating. Hooker took to social media and in a series of tweets, claimed that Makhachev used intravenous (IV) therapy to rehydrate following weigh-ins last Friday.

‘Dumb c**t thinks he can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out. Cheating dog.‘

‘Islam is a cheat.’

The use of an IV is illegal under UFC’s rules according to their testing agency, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Makhachev looked visibly affected by the weight cut, appearing literally ill and becoming emotional after making the 155lb limit.

Islam Makhachev and team respond

A member of Makhachev’s management team, Rizan Magomedov recently spoke to MMAJunkie, blowing off the accusations.

“We all know this is completely BS,” Magomedov said. “The guy is a loser. He’s salty and just looking for attention, and that’s it.”

Mandatory blood test by AUS commission, Wednesday morning right before media and photo shoot.

Hooker and Makhachev faced one another back in October of 2021, with the latter making quick and easy work of ‘The Hangman’, locking in a kimura in the first round.

