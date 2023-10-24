Islam Makhachev knocks Alexander Volkanovski from pound for pound perch with stunning UFC 294 title fight win

Off the back of his stunning first round high-kick knockout win over featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 294 last weekend, Islam Makhachev has toppled the Australian from the number two spot in the official pound-for-pound rankings – however, has yet to land at number one, in place of heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones.

Featuring in the main event of UFC 294 over the course of last weekend in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Makhachev turned in a spectacular first round win over New South Wales native, Volkanovski, dropping and stopping the featherweight titleholder with a first round left high-kick knockout win.

Islam Makhachev moves to #2 in the UFC pound-for-pound list

The victory came as Makhachev’s second on the trot against Volkanovski, who had taken the Russian the distance over the course of five rounds back in February in Perth, Australia, suffering a unanimous decision loss to the former in his first promotional defeat.

“Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) moves up to No.2 in the official #UFC pound-for-pound rankings following his impressive #UFC294 victory, but Jon Jones retains the No. 1 spot,” John Morgan posted on his X account. “Alexander Volkanovski drops to No. 3 with the loss in the latest rankings update.”

Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) moves up to No. 2 in the official #UFC pound-for-pound rankings following him impressive #UFC294 victory, but Jon Jones retains the No. 1 spot.



Alexander Volkanovski drops to No. 3 with the loss in the latest rankings update. pic.twitter.com/Evn5ENEI40 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) October 24, 2023

Expected to weigh up a potential welterweight move in the near future in search for a second championship reign, Makhachev has been tipped, however, to immediately share the Octagon with former titleholder, Charles Oliveira in a rescheduled rematch by UFC CEO, Dana White.

In response to White’s plans to put the two together in a title re-run, Makhachev has warned Oliveira how pursuing a rematch with him would be a massive mistake on his part.

“It’s not my job [to book my next fight],” Islam Makhachev said after UFC 294. “Dana (White) has to work on this, and I will sign the contract. Just send me the name. But in my opinion, I feel like I already had two opponents. Okay, I will beat Charles. Then who is going to be next? (Justin) Gaethje – he will wait. I don’t think it’s a good idea. But it is what it is. If they [the UFC] say Charles, okay, If they say, Gaethje, okay. Doesn’t matter, I’ll be ready.”

Can Islam Makhachev eventually move to the top of the pound-for-pound list?