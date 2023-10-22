Islam Makhachev warns Charles Oliveira against rematch fight after UFC 294: ‘I don’t think it’s a good idea’

Following last night’s stunning lightweight title defense win against Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev has warned former-foe, Charles Oliveira against pursuing a rebooked rematch against him for the belt, claiming doing so would not be a “good idea” for him.

Headlining UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE in a reworked title fight re-run against two-time featherweight champion, Volkanovski, Makhachev defended his championship for the second occasion against the Australian, dispatching him with a brutal left high-kick KO in the opening round.

Initially scheduled to headline the flagship return to the Middle East against the above-mentioned Oliveira in a championship rematch, Makhachev was booked against Volkanovski just 10 days’ out from the event, after the Brazilian suffered a nasty laceration above his right eye during his final sparring session before jetting out to Abu Dhabi.

Islam Makhachev warns Charles Oliveira against a title rematch after UFC 294

And despite noting his plans to make a welterweight division leap following his win over Volkanovski, Russian berserker, Makhachev has already been earmarked to reschedule a title defense against Oliveira by UFC CEO, Dana White, who confirmed the Sao Paulo finisher would fight for gold next.

“Yeah, listen, you gotta give it to (Charles) Oliveira, I mean,” Dana White told assembled media after UFC 294. “Oliveira was ready to go. Unfortunately, he got cut. But yeah, I think you give it to Oliveira. But again, these are all questions that I really can’t answer right now. We get home, we’ll figure this stuff out and see what’s next for everybody.”

However, as far as Makhachev is concerned, Oliveira should think twice if not thrice before booking a rematch against him, warning him that it would be an unwise decision to do so.



“It’s not my job [to book my next fight],” Islam Makhachev said after UFC 294. “Dana (White) has to work on this, and I will sign the contract. Just send me the name. But in my opinion, I feel like I already had two opponents. Okay, I will beat Charles. Then who is going to be next? (Justin) Gaethje – he will wait. I don’t think it’s a good idea. But it is what it is. If they [the UFC] say Charles, okay, If they say, Gaethje, okay. Doesn’t matter, I’ll be ready.”

