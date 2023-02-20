Islam Makhachev reveals his mother wants him to retire following UFC 284: “Khabib listened to his mother. When will you listen to yours?”

Reigning UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev reveals that his mother has urged him to consider retirement following his most recent win over alexander Volkanovski.

UFC 284’s main event saw Makhachev tested as we have never seen before, the Russian would be bruised, hurt, and dropped by Volkanovski throughout their five-round affair. Whether Makhachev will rematch Volakonovski or face a fresh challenger is unclear, but the 31-year-old revealed that those close to him want him to end his career sooner rather than later.

In a recent interview with UFC Russia, Makhahcev revealed that his mother had requested he retire much like his close friend and training partner, Khabib Nurmagomedov did. Nurmagomedov ended his incredible career three fights into his UFC lightweight title reign and at the time the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

Nurmagomedov had revealed that his decision to retire followed a promise he had made to his mother.

Islam Makhachev reveals conversation

My mother doesn’t watch fights, not just my fights – fights in general,” Makhachev explained to UFC Russia. “She doesn’t like seeing people hit each other. When I came home there were a lot of people there. [My mother] said, ‘You’re a champion now. Wrap it up. Khabib listened to his mother. When will you listen to yours?’

“I told her Khabib defended his title and I need to do the same. It’s a hard topic for my mother. My father’s the opposite. He watches all the fights.”

When should Islam Makhachev call it a career?