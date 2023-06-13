Islam Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight titleholder, has mocked the return of the symbolic BMF championship next month – claiming that Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are competing for a belt made for “bums” ahead of UFC 291.

Makhachev, the current #3 ranked pound-for-pound ranked fighter under the banner of the UFC, and the current undisputed lightweight champion, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 284 back in February of this year, successfully defending his title in a unanimous decision victory over featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev expected to fight Charles Oliveira again later this year

Expected to make his comeback in October at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE – Makhachev has now been touted to fight former champion and current #1 ranked contender, Charles Oliveira in a rematch, after the Sao Paulo native returned to the winner’s enclosure at UFC 289 last weekend with a first round TKO against Beneil Dariush.

However, next month, the Octagon is set to host a lightweight rematch between former interim gold holders, Poirier and Gaethje, with the pair left with an outside chance to force a fresh title fight Makhachev – as the duo headline UFC 291 with symbolic BMF spoils on the line.

Scoffing at the return of the symbolic championship, Makhachev admitted that he does not even want the title on the line for him when he competes in the future.

“If Dustin Poirier beats Justin Gaethje, and he’s gonna fight next for the lightweight title, he’s gonna come with ‘BMF’ title?” Islam Makhachev asked Daniel Cormier during an appearance on Check In. “I don’t want this sh*t. ‘BMF’ – what is this? This belt’s for the bums.”

“First time, who fought for this belt? (Jorge) Masvidal and Nate Diaz,” Islam Makhachev continued. “Two people (who) never can be champion, you know? They [the UFC] give some belt (and say), ‘Be happy, fight for ‘BMF’’”