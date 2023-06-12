Ahead of UFC 289, American Kickboxing Academy head coach, Javier Mendez had claimed that even with a victory – Charles Oliveira would likely not deserve a title rematch with his student, Islam Makhachev, however, the Brazilian has now been touted as next in line for a title fight according to Mendez.

Co-headlining UFC 289 over the course of the weekend, Charles Oliveira managed to return to the winner’s enclosure with a first round win over the surging, Beneil Dariush – finishing the Kings MMA staple with a barrage of opening frame ground strikes.

The victory propelled the Sao Paulo finisher back to the winner’s enclosure for the first time since October of last year, having previously dropped a second round arm-triangle submission loss to Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, UAE in the pair’s vacant title showdown.

Immediately calling for a title fight rematch with Makhachev following his success against Dariush, Oliviera was issued a reminder of how their first matchup played out by the Russian – who claimed there was “levels to this game”.

Javier Mendez now claims Charles Oliveira deserves a title rematch with Islam Makhachev

And despite initially denying Oliveira should fight for gold with a win over Dariush, the above-mentioned, Mendez has since claimed Makhachev should fight the Brazilian later this year now in a certain tune change.

“I didn’t know who was gonna win [at UFC 289], but I was crossing my fingers it was gonna be Beneil (Dariush),” Javier Mendez told Submission Radio. “I for sure did not think Charles (Oliveira) was gonna be that impressive in victory. I didn’t think he was gonna be able to do it like he did. I thought a great performance was gonna put him in the talks, but I bypassed that. Maybe it’s because I wanted Beneil to win, I don’t know. But I should not have underestimated how great he is as a champion.”

“I feel that in my opinion, Charles has earned the right to be number one in line for it [title shot],” Mendez explained. “What the UFC feels is different, but from what I see, I don’t see how [Oliveira doesn’t get a title fight next]. Do I think he’s done enough? Yeah, I think he has.”

Furthermore, UFC leader, Dana White also expressed his interest in booking a title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira later this annum.