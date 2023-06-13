Reigning UFC lightweight world champion Islam Makhachev has his sights set on adding another belt to his collection.

Makhachev climbed to the top of the 155-pound mountain in October, scoring a second-round submission against one of the promotion’s most prolific finishers, Charles Oliveira. Since then, Makhachev has successfully defended his title against featherweight titleholder and P4P great Alexander Volkanovski. If things go according to plan for the Dagestani Destroyer, he’ll find himself with an opportunity to place another piece of UFC gold on his shelf.

Speaking with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier on The DC Check-In, Islam Makhachev revealed that his dream is to have another UFC title draped over his shoulder. Specifically, Leon Edwards‘ UFC title.

“This is my dream and I’m sure I can be double champion. I can beat Leon Edwards. Anywhere, I can beat this guy,” Makhachev claimed.

Islam Makhachev and Leon Edwards Have Plenty of Contenders to Deal With

If Islam Makhachev wants a crack at the 170-pound crown, he’ll likely have to get in line as there is a laundry list of contenders waiting for their time to shine. With a decisive win over Gilbert Burns in his last outing, Belal Muhammad has established himself as the most deserving contender, yet for some reason, ‘Remember the Name’ is being forced to sit on the sidelines while Colby Covington cashes in on what will be his third-crack at welterweight gold.

Though if we are being completely honest, a fight between Islam Makhachev and Leon Edwards would be a much easier sell than the previously mentioned fights. And with the promotion’s penchant for booking big-money fights over ones that make the most sense, Makhachev vs. Edwards could be coming to a streaming device near you very soon.

Islam Makhachev is currently rumored to return to the Octagon this October when the UFC heads back to Abu Dhabi. No official announcements have been made, but after Charles Oliveira’s impressive first-round TKO against Beneil Dariush, ‘Do Bronx’ might be teed up for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege. Another possibility could see the winner of next month’s highly anticipated scrap between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje producing Makhachev’s next opponent.

With contenders lining up in both divisions, it’s hard to imagine the UFC holding up both the lightweight and welterweight divisions for a champion vs. champion clash. But as they say in mixed martial arts, anything is possible.