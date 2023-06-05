Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington has claimed that fans and judges alike will be plotting against him during his impending title clash with Leon Edwards – predicting a finish over the current UFC titleholder.

Covington, a former interim gold holder, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 272 back in March of last year, rebinding to the winner’s enclosure with a unanimous decision victory against Jorge Masvidal.

As for Edwards, the Birmingham native headlined UFC 286 in March, defeating common-foe and former pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman in a close, majority decision win on home soil in the pair’s championship trilogy rubber match.

Expected to book his second attempted welterweight title defense before the close of this year, Edwards, a staple of Team Renegade BJJ & MMA – has insisted the UFC have yet to approach him with a fight offer to take on challenger, Covington – despite noting his interest in a return at UFC 294 in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Colby Covington breaks down earmarked fight with Leon Edwards

Previewing his game plan for a showdown with champion, Edwards, Covington has claimed that volume will be key in his pursuit of gold against the former, whom he plans on finishing and leaving judges out of the equation – predicting a rather biased result otherwise.

“I know where I’m good: volume,” Colby Covington said during a recent interview with MSCS Media. “Leon (Edward) – how to prepare for it, I was already preparing. Hey, I know the judges are going to be against me, the crowd’s probably gonna be against me. I gotta go finish this guy, this cannot go to the judges’ decision. So, I was training like, literally throwing 500 punches a round in training – volume, volume, and just push myself to a level I’ve never got to before.”

“Mainly, to prepare for him it’s just heavy, heavy volume, high pressure,” Colby Covington explained. “No one wants a tought fight. No one wants you in their face constantly from second one to minute 25. My biggest thing for preparing for him is just heavy volume, pressure, and I know I’m gonna nail him. I know I’m gonna break him mentally, physically – everything.” (Transcribed by MMA News)