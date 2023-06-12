Charles Oliveira’s stunning fight-ending sequence against Beneil Dariush was not luck or even a happy accident. It was a clear case of practice makes perfect.

Returning to the Octagon for a co-main event clash with streaking lightweight contender Beneil Dariush, ‘Do Bronx’ got back into the win column in a big way, scoring a first-round TKO against ‘Benny’ all set up by a perfectly-timed straight-right, head-kick combo that ultimately put Dariush on the mat and down for the count. In a video clip shared by Roobet on YouTube, Oliveira can be seen practicing the very combo backstage that would lead him to a highlight-reel finish on Saturday night.

Charles Oliveira Eyes Rematch with Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi

With his impressive first-round finish at UFC 289, Charles Oliveira has his sights on running back his October 2022 meeting with reigning lightweight world champion, Islam Makhachev. ‘Do Bronx’ saw his four-year unbeaten streak snapped at the hands of the Dagestani Destroyer during their UFC 280 showdown.

“I don’t need to send a message. Last time, you saw ten percent of me. Now, you saw 120% of me. The champion has a name, and it’s Charles Oliveira. And you know what? Dana, I’m the next one (for the title),” Oliveira said in his post-fight interview.

“You want me to fight him in his house? I’ll go. I’m ready. Let’s do it.”

Islam Makhachev is expected to return in October as the promotion heads back to Abu Dhabi for UFC 294. Makhachev plans on defending his title at the event, but it may not be in a rematch with Charles Oliveira. Makhachev has already expressed a desire to defend his title against someone he has never met inside the Octagon. That has led many fans to look toward July’s highly anticipated scrap between former interim titleholders Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

The winner could very well find themselves with a third, and likely final UFC title opportunity in Abu Dhabi before Oliveira gets his chance to reclaim the 155-pound crown in early 2024. However, if Dana White gets his way, it will be Oliveira stepping inside the Octagon with Makhachev this October.