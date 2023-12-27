Islam Makhachev warns UFC rival Justin Gaethje amid links to fight: ‘I can do more than kicking, be careful’

Amid links to a lightweight title fight in the opening quarter of next year, undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has issued a stark warning to former interim champion and current BMF gold holder, Justin Gaethje, claiming he should “be careful” as the two continue to find themselves linked to a clash.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, has been sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC 294 back in October, landing a devastating first round high-kick knockout win over featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski in the pair’s title fight rematch.

As for Gaethje, the Arizona native has been sidelined since he landed the symbolic BMF championship back in July at UFC 291, laying waste to two-time foe, Dustin Poirier with a thunderous second round high-kick stoppage of his own.

And dismissing talks of a future title rematch with former champion, Charles Oliviera in his return to the Octagon, Makhachev has claimed he would like to fight Gaethje next in his return to the UFC.

Welcoming the idea of a fight with his fellow Dominance MMA stablemate, Gaethje claimed he was waiting on the call to meet the Russian.



“Waiting on the call,” Justin Gaethje posted on his official X account. “Ready when you @ufc @danawhite Let’s see who can kick the others head off first @MAKHACHEVMMA Do Bronx had his shot and didn’t show up for the rematch. It is what it is.”

Waiting on the call. Ready when you are @ufc @danawhite Let’s see who can kick the others head off first @MAKHACHEVMMA Do Bronx had his shot and didn’t show up for the rematch. It is what it is. https://t.co/Wg83vtmLHm — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 26, 2023

And in response to Gaethje, Makhachev reminded the former interim champion that he possesses more than just the ability to stop a foe with strikes.

Islam Makhachev issues warning to Justin Gaethje

“I can do more than kicking, be careful,” Islam Makhachev posted in response to Justin Gaethje.

I can do more than kicking, be careful 😉😴💤 https://t.co/yyCSbd7mVm — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) December 27, 2023

Who wins in a future title fight: Islam Makhachev or Justin Gaethje?