Javier Mendez hypes up Islam Makhachev’s preparation for UFC 322 main event

Islam Makhachev‘s head coach Javier Mendez has given an interesting insight into Islam’s preparations for his upcoming UFC 322 main event.

On Saturday night, Islam Makhachev will attempt to join a very exclusive club as he tries to win a second UFC world title in a second weight class. He will challenge Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 322, with the welterweight championship being up for grabs. While many believe Makhachev has a great chance of walking away with the win, it’s hard to count out JDM, especially after the performance he was able to produce against Belal Muhammad.

Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, is considered to be one of the best pound for pound fighters on the planet right now, especially when it comes to mixed martial arts. He has been turning back contenders and top lightweights for a long time now, but nobody really knows what he’s going to look like up at welterweight.

One man who knows a thing or two about what Islam Makhachev is capable of is none other than Javier Mendez. In a recent interview, he was eager to let the masses know just how well his student is doing in training.

Javier Mendez praises Islam Makhachev

“Every fight camp with Islam has been really good, but I have to admit this one, he’s eclipsed all his other training camps as far as being ready physically, mentally, everything. This one eclipses every one of them. This is the best camp I’ve ever seen him do with us. He’s never been this strong, this mentally prepared, and this hungry. He is this hungry.”

Makhachev knows just how tough Jack Della Maddalena is, and while there’s a chance that he will go in there and run through the champion, there’s also a good chance that this is going to be an absolute war.

Whatever happens, it’s fun to know that a fight of this magnitude is on the horizon, and given the state of the card as a whole, it feels like we are in for quite the night of entertainment in NYC.