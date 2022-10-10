Islam Makhachev isn’t afraid of Charles Oliveira’s ground game, nor is he afraid of his striking.

The highly anticipated bout between Oliveira and Makhachev is slated for the headlining bout at UFC 280, in Abu Dhabi. The fight will crown a “new” lightweight champion, as the belt had been vacated due to Oliveira missing weight by a half pound in his most recent championship fight.

Oliveira has been rolling through the elite fighters of the division, finishing his opponent no matter where the fight brings him. Oliveira uses his striking excellently and when knocks his opponent to the canvas, he uses his brilliant jiu-jitsu to submit his opponent. Oliveira displayed this in both the Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje fights. Even though Oliveira has tremendous striking and even better ground game, Makhachev isn’t too worried about where the fight goes.

“His last three or four opponents, they knock him down and nobody goes to grappling,” Makhachev said in an interview with The National. “Nobody tried to finish him there. Nobody tried to do some ground-and-pound. That’s why nobody from these opponents could stop him, But I’m not scared of his jiu-jitsu skills because I have good skills in Sambo and grappling and will give him a hard time in striking. That’s why I’m going to knock him down and try to finish him. Because this guy has most finishes in the UFC, my goal is I have to finish him. I’m going to take his record.” (Transcribed by MMAJunkie)

Islam Makhachev isn’t afraid to go down to the canvas and use his wrestling skills against Oliveira.

Many fighters like Gaethje and Poirier, let ‘Do Bronx’ back to his feet after knocking him down, but Makhachev would have followed up those strikes with ground and pound. Makhachev doesn’t have the same striking ability of Gaethje or Poirier, so his best chance of getting the fight to the ground would most likely be through his wrestling skills.

Oliveira may be the best all-around fighter of all time, as this will not be an easy fight for either man. Makhachev is as dangerous as it gets when the fight gets to the ground, attacking any submission he can with ferocity. This will be the ultimate test of jiu-jitsu vs samba wrestling.