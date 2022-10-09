Internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov has been confirmed to be in the corner of Islam Makhachev for his next outing.

Makhachev is set to take on the former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in his return to action at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He goes into the bout on a 10-fight win streak that includes notable wins over Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, Drew Dober, and Arman Tsarukyan. Makhachev was not able to rack up any top-five-ranked competition experience before getting a shot at the vacant 155-pound gold.

Hasbulla is confirmed to be in the corner for Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Ali Abdelaziz, head of Dominance MMA management, confirmed to MMA Pack that Hasbulla would indeed corner Makhachev for his nearing title fight with the top contender and uncrowned champion Oliviera in the headlining bout of UFC 280.

“Hasbulla and Khabib will be in the corner of Islam Makhachev during his fight with Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. #UFC280,” he reported.

Hasbulla has been increasing his presence in the MMA community with frequent appearances at the fight organization’s shows. He hails from Dagestan, the native place of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Makhachev, and shares a deep bond with the undefeated fighter’s camp.

Hasbulla recently signed a five-year deal with the UFC

According to MMA insider Igor Lazorin, the influencer recently signed a five-year deal with the UFC. He will not be taking to the octagon under the promotion’s banner but will be attending events and promoting related content on social media.

A post by Lazorin reads, “This is a blast from the face. Hasbulla signed a five-year contract with UFC! So far in the plan – attending tournaments, media activity. We will not talk about the amounts in detail, but there they are such that many fighters do not get that much.”