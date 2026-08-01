Islam Makhachev Channels Inner Mystic Mac, Sends Chilling Warning to Ian Machado Garry Ahead of UFC 330

Islam Makhachev, “the best fighter in the world,” already has a round in mind before which he plans to finish Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330.



Makhachev, a two-division UFC champion and the current welterweight titleholder, will defend his 170-pound strap in the main event of UFC 330 later this month against Garry.



The Irishman has already said that he won’t hunt for a quick finish or submission when the octagon door shuts on August 15. Instead, “The Future” wants 15 minutes of pure, one-sided dominance, and in the fourth stanza, he plans to send Makhachev to the shadow realm or submit the Dagestani wrestling maestro.



However, Makhachev believes the fight won’t go till Round 4. He has predicted a finish inside 3 rounds. He said:

“I am the best fighter in the world… Ian is the new generation of the sport. He is hungry. He wants to be UFC champion, but I have the advantage everywhere because I am the best fighter in the world. I am going to show it in Philadelphia. I’m going to pressure him, hold him, make him tired and finish him. This is a different level. I’ll show him. At UFC 330 I will beat Ian Garry inside three rounds.

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below:

Islam Makhachev says he's gonna finish Ian Garry inside 3 rounds 👀



"I have the advantage everywhere… I'm going to pressure him, hold him, make him tired and finish him. At UFC 330 I will beat Ian Garry inside three rounds."pic.twitter.com/0Zk3YxbJd0 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 1, 2026

Islam Makhachev is not going anywhere after UFC 330

Islam Makhachev, who is tied with UFC legend Anderson Silva for the longest win streak in UFC history (16 consecutive victories), now has the opportunity to break Silva’s record with a win at UFC 330. Makhachev, who will turn 35 later this year, does not plan to retire anytime soon, although comments from his mentor and longtime friend Khabib Nurmagomedov previously suggested that the Garry bout could be his final UFC fight. Additionally, the P4P king’s mother also wants him to retire.

Islam Makhachev revealed that his mother has been asking him to retire for years. ♥️

“My mom has been telling me to quit fighting for a long time. Recently, she keeps saying, ‘Look at Khabib. He listened to his mother, but you don’t.’ She’s not forcing me to choose, but lately… pic.twitter.com/VAyzc0D3KP — Smesh Talk (@SmeshTalk) June 8, 2026

However, Makhachev has big plans. In the same video posted above, he added:

“I have to beat Ian Garry to beat Anderson Silva’s record, and it’s not going to be just 17. It’s going to be many more.”

Makhachev’s head coach, Javier Mendez, while speaking about the UFC two-division titleholder’s future, recently said that he wants Makhachev to clear out the 170-pound division before thinking about moving up for a third belt. During a recent sit-down with NewBettingSites, Mendez said:

“I think he [Islam Makhachev] should clear out the division. I think that’s what Islam wants. But if Islam says, no, I want a Triple Crown, then I’m going to go with him. I’m always going to go with what the fighter wants. If the fighter wants that, then that’s what I want. Islam doesn’t talk past Ian Gary. He doesn’t even talk about Ian Garry, but he won’t talk past them. If you ask him the question. He may answer it, but he just generally stays to what he needs to do.”