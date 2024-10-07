Islam Makhachev reacts to Ilia Topuria’s fight warning: ‘He needs to focus on his weight class’

Off the back of a warning barb from the unbeaten Ilia Topuria, lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev has urged the Georgian-Spaniard to focus on defending his featherweight title first and foremost this month at UFC 308 before calling shots for a 155lbs move.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight gold holder, is slated to headline UFC 308 this month against former champion and current symbolic BMF gold holder, Max Holloway, attempting to defend his title at the first time of asking following his coronation earlier this annum.

Most recently headlining UFC 298 back in February, Topuria moved to 15-0 with a spectacular featherweight title victory against common-opponent, Alexander Volkanovski, handing the New South Wales technician with a brutal second round knockout in California.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez – USA TODAY Sports

And ahead of his title defense against Holloway in Abu Dhabi later this month, Topuria claimed that a potential fight with current pound-for-pound pacesetter could be on the cards in the future, suggesting the Russian is brash with his own verbal outbursts at time.

Max (Holloway) doesn’t even know what awaits him — in one round,” Ilia Topuria said during a live stream on his official Instagram. “They don’t know how I am, I’m at full throttle. Poor guy, really. I like him too much for what’s going to happen to him. Max really doesn’t have a chance. He’s not going to be able to exchange with me because he’s going to get what he really needs, to have his nose put back in its place.”

“Why not?” Ilia Topuria said of a potential lightweight move. “I’ve done it once. I could do it again. The truth is that of course I do [see a fight with Islam Makhachev in the future]. He’s a great fighter. Sometimes he talks too much, sometimes not. But we can always resolve it in the Octagon, not in the streets because I’ll have to pay for his medical bills.

Islam Makhachev talks potential super fight with Ilia Topuria

And reacting to Topuria’s recent claims, American Kickboxing Academy staple, Islam Makhachev claimed if the former was none too careful, he may be focusing on a lightweight move too quickly ahead of his matchup with Holloway — to his potential chagrin.

If (Ilia) Topuria continues in the same spirit, he may play himself out,” Islam Makhachev told Match TV. “Something may happen. So far, I have don’t seen anyone cross any personal boundaries, so far nothing like that has happened. He needs to focus on his weight class and defending his belt at least once.”