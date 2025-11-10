Islam Makhachev could be in GOAT conversation after UFC 322, says Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes his close friend and training partner Islam Makhachev could begin to enter the greatest of all time conversation if he’s able to pick up a win over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.

This weekend, Islam Makhachev will attempt to take his legacy in the sport of mixed martial arts to a whole new level. He will challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship, and he will do so in the main event of UFC 322, with the card taking place at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. Of course, it’s going to be easier said than done.

Right now, Khabib Nurmagomedov is ranked ahead of Islam Makhachev in the eyes of many, mainly because of his iconic 29-0 unbeaten record. However, while Islam does have a loss on his record, a second weight class world title would serve as an accomplishment that even Khabib wasn’t able to attain before he decided to hang up his gloves.

In a recent interview, Nurmagomedov gave his thoughts on Islam Makhachev’s position in the GOAT conversation if he can get through JDM in NYC.

Khabib wants Islam Makhachev to stay at welterweight as he believes it’s tough to remain in one division your whole career #UFC322



"I want Islam to stay at welterweight because he just turned 34. It’s not easy to be in one weight class all your life. He’s preparing for the… pic.twitter.com/neqivMHB4T — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 10, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s big Islam Makhachev claim

“I want Islam to stay at welterweight because he just turned 34,” Khabib told S Khalil.

“It’s not easy to be in one weight class all your life. He’s preparing for the welterweight title, he’s looking good, he’s in shape, and we hope he’s gonna make big history,” he continued.

“After winning the second title, he will have a chance to become one of the best to ever do it in this sport,” Khabib said.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Makhachev’s trajectory has gone in one direction in recent times – up. As for Khabib, all he wants is to see his brother succeed and continue to establish himself as one of the best to ever compete in the cage. Jack Della Maddalena, on the other hand, isn’t going to give up without a fight, and if you don’t believe us, perhaps go back and watch his incredible title win over Belal Muhammad that got him here in the first place.