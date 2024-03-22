Dustin Poirier reacts to Islam Makhachev’s jibe at title fight call: ‘I’ve done more in the sport than he has’

ByRoss Markey
Dustin Poirier reacts to Islam Makhachev's title fight call joke I've done more in the sport than him

Former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has hit out at undisputed gold holder, Islam Makhachev – after the Russian questioned if the the recent big-winner had earned a shot at his title, despite offering him a go.

Poirier, the current number three ranked lightweight contender, returned to the winner’s enclosure at UFC 299 earlier this month, rallying to take home a stunning second round KO win over French contender, Benoit Saint Denis.

Dustin Poirier calls for title fight with Islam Makhachev in June after shocking KO win at UFC 299
Mandatory Credit: Megan Briggs

As for Makhachev, the American Kickboxing Academy staple has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 294 back in October, successfully defending his lightweight crown in a rematch win over former featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski – with a hellacious first round high-kick and strikes knockout win.

READ MORE:  Jamahal Hill casts doubt on Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 300 fight: 'Show me him outclassing somebody'

Sidelined through the period of Ramadan, Makhachev expressed an interest in a return to active competition as soon as June, and sounded out the idea of a title defense against Poirier – noting his win over Saint Denis in Miami this month, despite questioning if it was even earned on merit.

Dustin Poirier chases June fight with Islam Makhachev

And responding to Makhachev’s claims, Poirier himself stated that when it comes to the sport of mixed martial arts as a whole, he has achieved more than the current pound-for-pound pacesetter.

Dustin Poirier takes issue with Joe Rogan's commentary after UFC 299 win I can't believe he said that
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“If I could pick a fight, the title fight is my choice, that’s what I want,” Dustin Poirier told MMA Junkie. “I mean, that’s on him (Islam Makhachev) – I’ve done more in the sport of mixed martial arts than he has. I’ve been around a long time, I’ve been doing this before it was cool. And, you know, I’m still here – I’m still here doing it at the highest level. I can beat anybody in the world, and I hope he’s next.” 

READ MORE:  UFC boss Dana White shares bright update on Conor McGregor's return: 'We can start talking about fights for him, again'

Who wins in a future title clash: Islam Makhachev or Dustin Poirier?

Dustin Poirier previews title fight with Islam Makhachev maybe I'll submit him with a guillotine
Mandatory Credit: Megan Briggs & Zuffa LLC
READ MORE:  Demetrious Johnson claims UFC CEO Dana White refused to give PPV points to flyweight fighters: 'I didn't get any'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts