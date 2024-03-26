Islam Makhachev urged to meet UFC foe Dustin Poirier next: ‘It will be the biggest fight he’s ever had’

Islam Makhachev has been urged to stand opposite former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier in his next Octagon walk according to Daniel Cormier – with the Russian’s former training partner claiming a fight with the former is the biggest he could book right now.

Makhachev the current pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter under the promotion’s banner and the incumbent lightweight champion, has been sidelined since he finished former featherweight best, Alexander Volkanovski back in October at UFC 294 with a first round knockout last October.

As for Poirier, the former interim division champion turned in a stunning knockout win in a clash with the surging French contender, Benoit Saint-Denis earlier this month in the co-main event of UFC 299 with a second round finish.

Remaining vocal of his chances of fighting Makhachev in a targeted summer return to the Octagon, Poirier was immediately offered a shot at gold by the former’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz after his UFC 299 victory.

And engaging in somewhat of a verbal spat with Poirier on social media this week, Makhachev claimed that if the Lafayette native was going to win the title, he would have already done so – after Poirier maintained he had achieved more in mixed martial arts than the Russian.

Islam Makhachev urged to fight Dustin Poirier

Seemingly on a summer collision course as soon as June, Poirier has been touted as Makhachev’s biggest fight to date – on paper, by the above-mentioned Hall of Fame star, Cormier.

“This is a no-lose situation for the UFC,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “Islam (Makhachev) wants to fight, so I think you gotta try to make that happen as soon as possible. I love it. Book it, right now. Makhachev versus (Dustin) Poirier. It will be a massive fight.”

“It really will be the biggest fight that Islam Makhachev has ever had in terms of the box office,” Cormier continued.

