Islam Makhachev Denies Being Offered Contract To Face Kevin Lee

Lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has refuted claims that he has been offered a fight contract to face Kevin Lee at UFC 249.

Lee recently claimed that he was offered a fight with Makhachev to take place at UFC 249 on April 18, which will notably be headlined by Makhachev’s training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov’s lightweight title fight with Tony Ferguson.

Lee added that they were just waiting on Makhachev to agree to the bout.

However, that’s news for the Dagestan native who claims he hasn’t been offered anything. That said, he still wants the fight.

“Never been offered [a] Kevin Lee fight. Just send me the contract,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Lee and Makhachev have gone back-and-forth for a while now and it seems only inevitable that they will finally collide.

Makhachev, though, is confident in getting the win over “The Motown Phenom” as he also responded to a fan’s claim that he would get submitted if they fought:

“Lol. Not in this life,” he replied.

With both fighters seemingly interested in the fight, it should be a matter of weeks until we get official confirmation.

What do you think of the fight? And who do you think takes it?