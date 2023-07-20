Despite initially claiming just earlier this month how an October turnaround to secure a title rematch with rival, Islam Makhachev was simply too soon for his comeback, former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira is officially slated to headline UFC 294 midway through the month in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

As per UFC president, Dana White in an official announcement overnight, Islam Makhachev will return to the Octagon on October 19. in the Middle East – topping the event in a title rematch against recent big-winner, Oliveira. White announced the headliner in a special announcement video on the official UFC YouTube channel.

Initially meeting back in October of last year at the same venue, Makhachev managed to mint himself as the undisputed lightweight titleholder, clinching vacant gold against the Sao Paulo native, after securing a second round arm-triangle submission win to snap the Brazilian’s division-best 12-fight winning streak.

Returning in February of this year in the main event of UFC 284, Islam Makhachev defeated undisputed featherweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Alexander Volkanovski on enemy territory in a close, unanimous decision win.

Making his triumphant Octagon return at UFC 288 back in June in Canada, Oliveira returned to winning ways with a huge first round win over Beneil Dariush, himself ending the division streak of the Iranian grappler.

Oliveira himself managed to mint himself with lightweight title spoils back in 2020 against Michael Chandler, defeating the current number five ranked contender with a second round KO in the pair’s vacant title outing.

In a single successful title defense, the Chute Boxe staple submitted former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier with a third round standing rear-naked choke.

UFC 294 takes place on October 19. from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE – with the lightweight title rematch between Makhachev and Oliveira taking main event honors.