Islam Makhachev Aiming to Break Kamaru Usman’s Title Legacy At Welterweight

Islam Makhachev is not just simply looking to capture UFC welterweight gold to become a part of that rich history of two-division champions. But the former lightweight kingpin wants to carve out a path at 170 pounds that will see him eclipse the welterweight championship run that Kamaru Usman went on.

Makhachev has a chance to do just that this weekend as he looks to unseat welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena from his throne in the main event of UFC 322 this Saturday.

During an interview with the UFC, with an excerpt of the clip shared to X account @ChampRDS, Makhachev said,

“I did old job in my division, lightweight. I defend my belt more than everybody, more than someone. I want to do something more. Not just become champion just to become like double champ which I think is dream for everybody you know. Second belt, defend, maybe more than Kamaru [Usman]. To become hall of fame and that’s it.”

Islam Makhachev eyes usman and another UFC mega fight, per Makhachev’s coach

While Islam Makhachev has a massive matchup in the coming days, his coach is already contemplating some subsequent options for the Dagestan fighter in 2026. Javier Mendez was the person in question discussing this, and these things were expressed when he was appearing on Submission Radio.

Mendez mentioned Kamaru Usman as someone who would be the likeliest next opponent for Makhachev, considering how Usman did against Joaquin Buckley in his last outing.

The former welterweight champion is currently the number five contender at 170 pounds, and Usman’s resume from when he was the champion showcases the moving parts that could play into him securing that next title shot. In the referenced interview, Mendez also mentioned UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria as someone who could be quite an intriguing opponent for his charge, down the line.

Mendez seems to think a super fight with Topuria would create the biggest buzz possible for Makhachev, and many MMA fans the world over would likely agree with that sentiment in a big way.