Isaac Dulgarian Released by UFC Following Suspicious Loss and Betting Anomalies – Fight Fixing Allegations

The UFC released featherweight Isaac Dulgarian on November 3, 2025, less than 24 hours after his controversial first-round submission loss to undefeated prospect Yadier del Valle at UFC Vegas 110. While the promotion cited Dulgarian’s loss as the official reason for the cut, the decision came amid significant scrutiny of unusual betting activity that preceded the fight and raised concerns among industry observers about the integrity of the bout.

The featherweight matchup at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas unfolded under an unusual cloud on November 1. Dulgarian entered the cage as a substantial -250 favorite, but in the hours before the bout commenced, dramatic line movement forced numerous sportsbooks to adjust their odds. His odds dropped from -250 to approximately -154, indicating substantial money had been wagered on del Valle, who was making his UFC debut as an undefeated 10-0 professional prospect.

The betting irregularities alarmed sportsbooks sufficiently that multiple major operators took defensive measures. DraftKings removed proposition bets from their platform, while Caesars Sportsbook and William Hill US announced they would issue cash credits to customers who had backed Dulgarian to win, according to statements made within 24 hours of the event. This type of sportsbook intervention is uncommon and typically occurs only when betting patterns raise concerns about potential irregularities.

Del Valle finished the bout via rear-naked choke at 3:41 of the first round. Dulgarian’s performance drew intense criticism from UFC analyst and fighter Michael Chiesa during the ESPN+ broadcast. Chiesa noted multiple technical deficiencies, stating: “When you’re featured on the main card of a UFC event, it’s one thing to get caught and submitted, but there were many fundamental errors. I was here on the pre-show promoting you as someone who could break into the top five, yet it looked like you couldn’t compete with someone ranked in the bottom of the top 500. To be honest, that was an F- performance. It was complete garbage.”

Dulgarian, known as ‘The Midwest Choppa,’ had compiled a 7-1 record before entering the UFC in 2023. His UFC tenure had been mixed, with the Kansas City-based fighter posting a 2-2 record. He had won his previous bout against Brendon Marotte via arm triangle submission in September 2024. However, observers noted that his Saturday performance differed significantly from his established wrestling approach, with commentators questioning his takedown execution and his defensive positioning against del Valle’s submission attempt.

The incident echoes a 2022 betting scandal involving UFC fighter Darrick Minner, who faced TKO defeat to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke amid suspicious betting line fluctuations. That case led to the Nevada Athletic Commission suspending both Minner and his coach James Krause, while the FBI investigated allegations of illegal gambling coordination. Krause was subsequently banned from MMA after evidence surfaced that he had been selling betting tips through his Discord channel and collaborating with UFC flyweight Jeff Molina.

Notably, Dulgarian had trained alongside Krause during his career, a detail that intensified scrutiny surrounding the bout. However, no evidence has surfaced directly linking Dulgarian to the betting anomalies or suggesting intentional misconduct. UFC reporter Ariel Helwani reported the release on social media on November 3, stating that “the official reason was attributed to last night’s loss” though acknowledging the betting controversy that surrounded the event.

Dulgarian’s record declined to 7-2 overall and 2-2 within the UFC. The promotion has not released an official statement regarding the release or any investigation into the betting activity surrounding the bout, though the timing and context of Dulgarian’s release suggest the betting irregularities played a role in the decision.