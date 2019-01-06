Is Anthony Smith Ready For The Challenge Of Jon Jones?

Earlier this morning, Dana White confirmed that Jon Jones would take on Anthony Smith at UFC 235 in the first title defense of his new reign.

As with most “Bones” bouts, the fight actually happening rests on Jones’ ability to get licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). He’s scheduled to appear at their next hearing on January 29. The champ’s latest issue with performance-enhancing drugs stems from multiple flagged USADA drug tests this year. Jones was found to have Turinabol in his system.

With that drug being the last banned substance he was suspended for, the NSAC declined to license Jones for December 29’s UFC 232. The CSAC did, and he won the title by defeating Alexander Gustafsson. Talk of “Bones” rematching Daniel Cormier ran wild. However, momentum for Jones vs. Smith was already building. Smith called out the controversial MMA great on the UFC 232 post-fight show, and the rivalry blossomed on social media. Jones wanted to get back into the cage sooner than later, so the fight was made for March.

It’s great for the UFC to keep Jones active as one of their top pay-per-view stars. He can potentially begin building trust back with his fans and make up for the lost time of his suspensions. A fight with Cormier may not be around for much longer, however. Regardless, “DC” probably wouldn’t have fought Jones at UFC 235 anyway, so Smith was undoubtedly the most deserving next man up.

Smith’s Rise

And he is, with two knockout wins over Rashad Evans and Shogun Rua preceding a submission win over previous No. 2 Volkan Oezdemir in 2018. It was a momentous year for “Lionheart,” one that proved the merits of ditching the draining weight cuts seen far too often in MMA. He was at least one media outlet’s pick for ‘Comeback Fighter of the Year.’ It was a meteoric rise in a division that quite frankly needed a new star.

They got it with Smith, but it’s more than fair to wonder if he will keep his momentum rolling against Jones. The warning signs are there. For all of Evans and Shoguns’ past accomplishments, they were aging fighters Jones had already defeated. They simply couldn’t hang with an up-and-coming force like “Lionheart.” The more dangerous current contender Oezdemir gave him more of a fight. Yes, Smith got an impressive finish in the end, but he also had his back taken against a known striker in “No Time.”

Warning Signs

Smith also appeared to tire somewhat in that fight. If he does against Jones, who looked none the worse for wear after another long layoff at UFC 232, it could be a long (or short) night for him. It’s not to discredit Smith’s talent or accomplishments; there’s just no room for error when facing a man who would be the best fighter in MMA history if not for his out-of-the-cage troubles.

Smith appears more than mentally ready, approaching his rivalry with Jones in a tactful-yet-forceful manner. He picked his spots on social media but never made it personal like Jones’ rivalry with Cormier. Or at least, not yet. Smith doesn’t seem like the guy for much trash talk outside of some monotone back-and-forth. His response to getting the fight proves that.

But being just mentally ready isn’t nearly enough to beat “Bones.” Smith will have to show a technical mastery he’s not yet been forced to display in the Octagon. Jones may be a lot of things, and one of them is being one of the smartest in-cage fighters of all-time. Out of it is a different story, so let’s hope Jones actually makes it to the fight.

When it does happen, Smith will have to pick his spots more than wisely and avoid being taken down and controlled by Jones. He has to do all that while conserving his energy and making sure he doesn’t gas out. It’s no small task. If he can accomplish it, Smith will have one of the biggest upsets in UFC history to his name.

Until he proves he can, however, questions will remain about his ability to match up with the legendary Jones.