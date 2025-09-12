Alice Pereira Makes History as UFC’s Youngest Female Fighter Ever at 19

Brazilian bantamweight “Golden Girl” Alice Pereira has officially made mixed martial arts history by becoming the youngest female fighter to ever compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. At 19 years, 8 months, and 24 days old, Pereira broke the previous record held by South Korea’s Chan Mi Jeon, who was 19 years, 9 months, and 13 days when she made her UFC debut in 2017.

Alice Pereira

Alice Pereira’s journey to the octagon began in Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil, where she was born on December 20, 2005. Her path to the UFC has been marked by achievements in a remarkably short timeframe. The Brazilian made her professional MMA debut in August 2023 at just 17 years old, submitting Raquel de Andrade with a rear-naked choke in the first round.

Pereira compiled an undefeated 6-0 professional record in just 17 months, finishing five of her six opponents. Her finishing ability became her calling card, with four knockouts and one submission victory, including several sub-20 second knockouts that drew significant attention from MMA fans.

In recent interviews leading up to her debut, Alice Pereira has been candid about her intentions to make UFC history. “That was the intention. I had that ambition from the start, the dream of being the youngest girl in the UFC,” Pereira explained. “From the moment I realized the UFC wasn’t just a distant dream, my ambition grew. I laid out my objectives, one of which was to be the youngest female in the UFC. My initial goal was to achieve this by the age of 18. While it happened four days later, I’m perfectly fine with how it unfolded. It feels amazing to have accomplished this and to see my prediction come true.”

The turning point in Pereira’s career came on December 14, 2024, when she faced former ONE Championship title challenger Samara Santos at Cage Masters FC 2. This bout represented her most significant test to date, as Santos brought considerable experience with over 20 professional fights. Pereira dominated the five-round encounter, scoring two knockdowns and four takedowns en route to a unanimous decision victory that earned her the bantamweight title.

Following the Santos victory, Pereira made a direct appeal to the UFC through social media. Wearing a t-shirt displaying her professional record, she called out UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard, writing: “Mick, I won my sixth fight in a row, this time against a former ONE FC challenger with over 20 fights in her career. I dominated the fight for 25 minutes, I gave 2 knockdowns, 4 takedowns, strong Superman punches, flying knees. I have all the necessary exams for UFC, I have a passport, my numbers speak louder than me. I deserve UFC!”

Her persistence paid off on Christmas Eve 2024, just four days after her 19th birthday. UFC CEO Dana White personally announced Pereira’s signing to the organization, an unusual gesture for a relatively unknown regional fighter. The announcement came via FaceTime from Mick Maynard, who was wearing a shirt bearing Pereira’s name.

Pereira’s debut is scheduled for September 13, 2025, at Noche UFC in San Antonio, Texas, where she faces Mexico’s Montserrat Rendon. The matchup represents a significant step up in competition for the Brazilian, as Rendon holds a 6-1 professional record and is 1-1 in the UFC.

At 5’8″ tall with an athletic build, Pereira possesses the physical attributes that could make her a force in the bantamweight division. Her nickname “Golden Girl” stems from her precise striking abilities and aggressive fighting style. Training out of Life MMA in Brazil, she has demonstrated a well-rounded skill set that includes both striking and grappling.

Pereira’s rapid ascent and finishing ability have generated significant excitement within the MMA community. Her story resonates with fans who appreciate her humble beginnings and determination to reach the sport’s highest level. She has spoken about working as a gym cleaner and selling pastries to fund her training while pursuing her UFC dream.

Whether she can translate her regional success to UFC-level competition remains to be seen, but her place in history as the youngest female fighter to compete in the octagon is already secured.