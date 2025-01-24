It Runs in the Family! Aline Pereira Scores Second-Straight KO – Karate Combat 52 Highlights

Aline Pereira’s patented left hook led her to a second-straight win under the Karate Combat banner on Friday night.

Returning to The Pit in Miami, Pereira, the sister of UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira delivered another lights-out performance against short-notice opponent Amanda Torres in the KC52 co-main event.

While the opening round was fairly competitive with Torres holding her own against the bigger and more experienced Pereira, things took a quick turn in the second round when ‘Lady Chama’ unleashed a picture-perfect left hook that sent Torres crashing to the mat. Pereira unleashed some ground-and-pound strikes which encouraged the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Aline Pereira def. Amanda Torres via TKO.

The stoppage was met with some scrutiny from the broadcast team as Torres appeared to be intelligently defending herself, but it was clear that Pereira was in complete control and likely would have caused even more damage had the fight been allowed to continue.

Pereira is now 2-0 in Karate Combat with both victories coming by way of knockout.

check out highlights from Aline Pereira vs. Gisela Luna at Karate Combat 52: