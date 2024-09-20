Ion Cutelaba vs. Ivan Erslan – Odds and Match Preview

Ion Cutelaba and Ivan Erslan are set to face off in a light heavyweight bout at UFC Paris on September 28, 2024. This fight will be part of the main card.

Ion Cutelaba

The 30-year-old Moldovan athlete Ion Cutelaba has been competing in the UFC since 2016 and is known for his aggressive fighting style and powerful striking. Cutelaba has had mixed results in recent years, so he’ll be looking to get back on track with a win. He stands at 6’1″ (185 cm) with a reach of 75 inches (191 cm).

'The Hulk' Cutelaba has a mixed record in the UFC with six wins and nine losses. He is always aiming for a knockout but this will often get him into trouble. He is aggressive

Ivan Erslan

Croatia’s Ivan Erslan will be making his UFC debut in this bout. He’s coming into the organization with a solid 14-3 professional record. At 6’3″ (190 cm), Erslan will have a slight height advantage over Cutelaba.

In his most recent fight, Ivan Erslan won the knockout of the night bonus in KSW for his quick first-round knockout, getting the job done in less than a minute. Overall, he is a striking specialist with a knockout win rate well above 70%. He spent this camp at the standout American Top Team gym in Miami, Florida.

Ion Cutelaba vs. Ivan Erslan

Cutelaba is known for his aggressive striking and wrestling, often looking to overwhelm opponents early. Erslan will need to weather Cutelaba’s early storm and look to exploit any openings as the fight progresses. For Cutelaba, it’s a chance to prove he still belongs among the UFC’s light heavyweight elite. For Erslan, it’s an opportunity to make a strong first impression in the world’s top MMA promotion. A win for either fighter could propel them toward bigger matchups in the competitive 205-pound division.

On DraftKings, Cutelaba is listed as the slight favorite at -122 odds, while Erslan is the underdog at +102 odds. FanDuel has similar odds, with Cutelaba at -125 and Erslan at +105. BetMGM also has Cutelaba as the favorite at -125, with Erslan at +105.

These odds suggest a fairly close matchup, with Cutelaba having a slight edge according to the bookmakers. The implied probability gives Cutelaba about a 52-53% chance of winning, while Erslan has around a 47-48% chance.

Given Cutelaba’s experience at the UFC level, he may be viewed as the favorite. However, Erslan’s UFC debut adds an element of unpredictability to the fight.

The UFC Paris headliner features two skilled lightweights, with Moicano looking to solidify his position in the division against the rising star Saint-Denis. Nassourdine Imavov vs. Brendan Allen at middleweight, both fighters are known for their striking and grappling skills, making this a highly anticipated clash in the middleweight division.