Instagram Verification Was More Important Than an MMA Career for UFC Contender Arman Tsarukyan

As a teenager with just a few fights under his belt, Arman Tsarukyan was more concerned with getting his checkmark on Instagram than becoming a champion.

Almost a decade later, ‘Akhalkalakets’ is one big win away from capturing his first bit of UFC gold. Standing in his way is reigning and defending lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev who puts his belt on the line against Tsarukyan at UFC 311.

It’s been a long road for Tsarukyan to land his first title opportunity, but once upon a time, the Armenian wasn’t even thinking about sitting atop the lightweight throne. All he really wanted was to get verified on social media and score some slick swag.

“When I was 19 years old, I already had three or four fights. I told my friend, ‘I just want to get to the UFC, get my Instagram verification, and the uniform.’ That’s all I wanted from the UFC,” Tsarukyan told ESPN MMA. “But then I started winning fights, and people began telling me I was a good fighter and could make it to the UFC. “Even my manager said so. That’s when I started believing in myself, training harder, and winning more fights, which eventually got me into the UFC.”

Tsarukyan got his Instagram verified… and a lot more

You’ll be happy to know that Tsarukyan eventually got the blue checkmark on Insta. He’s even amassed a pretty impressive fanbase with 1.5 million followers.

Now it’s just a matter of etching his name in the history books when the UFC heads to The City of Angels on January 18.