Injury Shakeup at UFC Fight Night: Hyun Sung Park Replaces Amir Albazi in Main Event Against Tatsuro Taira

Tatsuro Taira will now face Hyun Sung Park, as Amir Albazi is out due to injury. With just days to go before UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park, major changes have rocked the highly anticipated card set for August 2 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Injuries have sidelined several fighters, triggering a cascade of replacements that reshape the event’s main narrative and key matchups.

Amir Albazi out, Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park

Headlining the night was originally Amir Albazi, Iraq’s #3-ranked flyweight contender, who has carved a path in the division with an impressive professional record. Albazi, known for his sharp grappling and relentless pace, was slated to face rising Japanese star Tatsuro Taira. However, due to injury, Albazi has been forced out, paving the way for South Korean prospect Hyun Sung Park to step up and seize the moment.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 12: (R-L) Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira of Japan hug after a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

For Taira, this shift presents a unique challenge. At just 25 and already ranked #6 in the UFC flyweight division, Taira boasts a deep background in Shooto and MMA. He’s the first UFC main-event winner born in the 2000s, admired for his composure and submission skills. His recent resume includes wins over notable opponents and a “Performance of the Night” after defeating Alex Perez by TKO, cementing him as one of Asia’s premier flyweight talents.

Now he faces Park, who carries an undefeated record and the weight of a nine-fight finishing streak. Park, the Road to UFC flyweight tournament champion, has gained attention for his finishing ability and recent TKO victory over Shannon Ross. The Korean fighter’s ascent injects even greater anticipation into what is now a battle of surging, dynamic flyweights.

The event’s undercard has also seen last-minute rearrangements. Andre “Mascote” Lima, the Brazilian noted for his knockout power and striking, was scheduled to face Felipe Bunes. With Lima sidelined, Rafael “Macapá” Estevam – another Brazilian with a versatile jiu-jitsu and striking toolbox and wins both by KO and submission – steps in to challenge Bunes, an LFA Flyweight champion and submission specialist known for aggressive finishes, particularly his arsenal of armbars

Elsewhere, Francis “Fire” Marshall’s featherweight bout against Austin Bashi has been cancelled following Marshall’s withdrawal due to injury. Marshall had been looking to rebound from a recent loss, while Bashi, a young Michigan standout, continues to seek his breakout moment on the UFC stage.

Middleweight action is also affected, as Torrez Finney’s exit leaves Azamat Bekoev to face Yousri Belgaroui. Bekoev, a seasoned grinder, now meets Belgaroui, a Dana White’s Contender Series veteran and accomplished kickboxer. The bout, which moves to the UFC Fight Night card in Vancouver on October 18, promises high drama as Bekoev looks to stymie the striking prowess of his new opponent.