Tatsuro Taira scores Second-Round TKO as Alex Perez suffers horrific knee injury – UFC Vegas 93 Highlights

Returning to the familiar confines of The APEX in Las Vegas, UFC Vegas 93 delivered a high-stakes flyweight main event as rising contender Tatsuro Taira took on No. 5 ranked title challenger Alex Perez.

Things got off to a hot start with Perez gaining the upper hand early. As the round progressed, Taira slowly began to take over, but an accidental eye poke halted his momentum. That allowed Perez to reset and score a late takedown in an otherwise close round.

Taira would again poke Perez in the eye in round two, prompting referee Herb Dean to give him a hard warning.

Looking to take things to the ground, Taira closed the distance and quickly hopped onto Perez’s back. Slapping on a body triangle, Taira used his momentum to whip Perez backward and off his feet. Landing hard, Perez immediately began to scream in agony, prompting Dean to step in and stop the fight.

As doctors rushed into the Octagon, it became apparent that Perez had suffered an unfortunate knee injury and had to be carried out of the cage as the official announcement was read.

Official Result: Tatsuro Taira def. Alex Perez via TKO (knee injury) at 2:59 of Round 2.

